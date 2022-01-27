KINGSPORT — Steam rising from Eastman's Kingsport plant on Thursday was the result of a fluid leak, the company said.
The leak caused the steam, Eastman Corporate Communications Representative Jennifer Heronema told the Times News. Eastman officials said the visible steam, which was not smoke, was not the result of a fire at the plant.
“There was no fire at Eastman's Kingsport site,” Heronema said in an emailed statement. “There was a small heat transfer fluid leak to which Eastman’s fire department responded," she added.
Heronema said water to manage the released material resulted in visible steam rising from the plant and that a portion created a minimal sheen on the Holston River that was contained with booms.
"The leak has been stopped," she said. "There are no injuries. All regulatory agencies were notified.”
The Kingsport Fire Department was also on standby at Eastman, KFD Public Education and Information Officer Barry Brickey told the Times News.