While Tennessee has seen little growth in its rate of new cases or active case count, the same can't be said for the state's northeast region, which has seen its new case rate, active case count and positive test rate rise over the past month.

Over the past two weeks, Tennessee's active case count rose from 12,979 to 13,392, or about 3.1%. Northeast Tennessee, meanwhile, saw its active case count grow from 1,189 on March 31 to 1,500 as of Tuesday — a 26.1% increase. The region's seven-day average of new cases (137.8 on Tuesday) rose at a higher rate than the state's as well, 30.3% to 13.7%.

The region also saw a sharp increase in its seven-day positivity rate since early March, peaking at 15.09% on April 8 — the highest reported since late January. As of Tuesday, the region's seven-day positivity rate was 14.52%, remaining flat from Friday. Tuesday's daily positivity rate of 22.94%, however, was the highest reported since Jan. 13.

Hospitalizations were up in recent weeks, with the region reporting 28 new hospitalizations last week, tying the number reported between Feb. 15 and 21. The region reported at least 20 new hospitalizations for the past four weeks after seeing counts in the mid-teens in early March.

Deaths have not followed the same pattern, with the region going six weeks since it saw a weekly death toll above 10. Last week there were eight reported deaths in the region, which was tied for the second-most in a week during that span.

Sullivan County Regional Health Department cancels mass vaccination event at BMS

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department canceled its three-day Johnson & Johnson mass vaccination event at Bristol Motor Speedway this week after federal officials called for a pause on the use of the vaccine due to six cases of people developing a rare and serious blood clot after receiving the vaccine.

Instead, the health department will remain at Whitetop Creek Park for vaccinations and will continue to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the three-day event. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and appointments are not required, though they are preferred. Visit vaccinate.tn.gov to schedule an appointment, or call (423) 279-2777.

Vaccines are open to anyone 16 and older, though those under 18 will need a parent or guardian present, as well as identification.

For more information, visit sullivanhealth.org/vaccines.