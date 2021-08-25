State legislators presented a check for $75,000 to officials with Washington College Academy to help repair damages from a hail storm that ripped through the campus of Tennessee’s oldest school earlier this year.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, said the grant from the Tennessee Placemakers Entrepreneurship Fund will be used to repair Carnegie Hall and other campus damage caused by a March 27 thunder storm.
Dr. George Blanks, a member of the academy’s executive committee, said the storm broke more than 200 windows in five buildings at the school. Roughly 170 pieces of glass were broken in Temple Hall alone, which is where the check presentation was made Wednesday.
Twenty pieces of glass were broken in Pence Hall, where the school holds several of its current art classes, 11 pieces were broken in the President’s House, 10 pieces were broken in the Jablonski Recreation Center and five pieces were broken in the Foster House.
Three stained glass windows in the historic Salem Presbyterian Church on the campus were also damaged.
Crowe was a student of Washington College Academy during the early 1960s. He said both his mother and grandmother attended the school, which was founded by the Rev. Samuel Doak in 1780.
“So much history has been made here,” Crowe said. “This was the first school in Tennessee.”