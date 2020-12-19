Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Bill Lee announced Saturday in a news release.
The governor had tested negative and had quarantined. The news came as Tennessee delayed its COVID-19 data for a day and as Lee announced a plan to speak about the state's increasing infection rate in an online address set for Sunday.
“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive," the governor said. "I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19."
He will deliver a statewide address to Tennesseans regarding the COVID-19 surge on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. Lee’s remarks will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.
As of Friday, Tennessee had recorded 503,651 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 425,264 had reached the point considered inactive, and 5,960 had died. There were a record 72,427 current infections in the state.