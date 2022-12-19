NASHVILLE — This week marks the fifth straight week of declines in the Tennessee gas price average, according to AAA.

Over last week, gas prices across the state fell another 9 cents, on average, and are now at the lowest point since May 2021. The state average is now $2.75, which is 48 cents less expensive than one month ago and nearly 26 cents less than one year ago.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you