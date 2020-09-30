By Adam Tamburin, Nashville Tennessean
A federal judge this week temporarily blocked a section of Tennessee's new abortion law requiring doctors to share controversial information about medication abortions, saying there is evidence the law might violate the First Amendment.
U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr. issued the ruling Tuesday, two days before that portion of the law was set to go into effect.
Campbell said in legal filings that his order blocking the law could remain in place for months while legal arguments for and against a longer term preliminary injunction are under consideration.
Among other things, the new state law requires clinics to notify patients that medication abortions, which are induced by pills, may be reversible. Providers who fail to do so could face criminal felony charges.