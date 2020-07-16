ELIZABETHTON — Two of the most mountainous and most beautiful of Tennessee’s House of Representatives districts lie on the far eastern edge of the state in the counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Carter and Unicoi. That beautiful and rugged terrain of the 3rd and 4th Districts not only make them beautiful, but also very difficult places to operate a political campaign.
But there are some very active campaigns going on for the district’s seats this summer. Early voting for the Aug. 6 primaries begins Friday.
The 3rd District includes all of Johnson County, an eastern section Sullivan County and the eastern end of Carter County. The 4th District includes all of Unicoi County and the rest of Carter County, including Elizabethton.
The 3rd District became an open seat when its current representative, Timothy Hill, decided to try to replace Congressman Phil Roe. Hill’s decision caused Scotty Campbell to once again try for the seat. He had been the representative from the district, but had stepped down at the end of his term. Neal Kerney has also decided to enter the race for the open seat. There is no contestant in the Democrat primary, so the winner between Campbell and Kerney should be the district’s next representative.
There are three candidates in the 4th District Republican primary. John B. Holsclaw Jr. is the current holder of the seat. He is seeking another term and is facing challenges from Robert Acuff, who is one of the Stoney Creek representatives on the Carter County Commission. The third candidate is Tim Lingerfelt. The winner of the Republican nomination will face opposition in November from Bobby Patrick Harrell, who is unopposed for the Democrat nomination.
Just before the early voting began, the candidates were asked about their campaigns. Here are some of their answers:
“What are some of the most important topics that the House will be considering next year and what is your stance on them?
Scotty Campbell: “The last time I served in the House, I was on the Financial Ways and Means Committee. The state has had to spend a lot of money on COVID-19 that it had planned to spend in other areas. Our state has one of the lowest tax burdens of any state, but we need to help keep it low for our citizens.”
Neal Kerney: “I am offering conservative leadership for serious times. I am a lieutenant colonel in the Tennessee National Guard and I have been a small business owner. I have led soldiers in combat and I recently had the opportunity to command the largest battalion of the 101st Airborne Division in a stateside tour. As a businessman, I know what it is like to meet a payroll.”
Robert Acuff: “The 4th District is not an urban extension of the Tri-Cities. It is mountainous and it is rural. It needs to include economic development, improved access to medical care, agricultural improvement and development, such as a new place for meat processing. There is still work to be done on the opioid epidemic.
John Holsclaw: He emphasized his conservative roots, especially in this time when COVID-19 has left the state with large revenue shortfalls at a time of unexpected expenses. “We need to take care of our people and we also need to be careful with our budget.”
Tim Lingerfelt: “We need to back our law enforcement personnel and our firefighters during this time.” Lingerfelt said he also wanted to provide financial assistance to volunteer firefighters in a similar matter to the system being offered to volunteer firefighters in North Carolina.
Your district is one of the most mountainous in the state. How will that impact you as its representative?
Acuff: “Our mountainous areas are real jewels. We need to encourage tourist development in these regions, like Roan Mountain has done in becoming an Appalachian Trail community. The Appalachian Trail runs trough much of the area and it has such beauty.”
Campbell: “I want to work on getting more access to both Watauga Lake and South Holston Lake. I am also a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. I also had a role in the development of the Doe Mountain.”
Kerney: “I am convinced that the 3rd District is the most beautiful district in the state.
With the completion of the 2020 Census, the state will soon be drawing new district boundaries. What changes would you like to see and which would you propose?
Lingerfelt: I know Unicoi will have to be grouped with another county. We used to be with Greene County before we were joined with part of Carter. I would like to be grouped with Carter County again, but with the other part of the county, such as Roan Mountain. It is more similar to Unicoi. Elizabethton is so much bigger.”
Kerney: I would not presume to say what it should be. I know growth in Middle Tennessee means. East Tennessee will need to be changed.”
Holsclaw: “It would be good to see more of Carter County together.”
Acuff said he wanted to keep the mountainous, rural spirit of the district.
Campbell: The mix of Johnson, Carter and Sullivan counties seemed a good fit, he said.