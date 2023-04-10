NASHVILLE — For the third week in a row, gas prices across Tennessee continued their upward trend, with an average increase of 9 cents over the past week.
The state average per gallon now sits at $3.30, a 15-cent increase from last month, but a 59-cent decrease from last year.
"Last week's expected jump at the pump came after OPEC's announcement of oil production cuts starting next month that immediately caused oil prices to surge, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "After initial gains early in the week, we did see the oil market plateau through the rest of last week, fortunately. It's still likely that gas prices could fluctuate upwards in many parts of the state this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market."
Of the gas stations in Tennessee, 37% have average prices below $3.25. For regular unleaded, the bottom 10% of prices are $3.05, and the top 10% are $3.58.
Last week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, otherwise known as OPEC, announced that it will cut production by 1.6 million barrels per day starting next month for the rest of 2023, taking the oil market by surprise. As a result, crude oil prices rose to over eighty dollars per barrel.
The national gas price average has increased by 10 cents, now at $3.60 per gallon. This is a 13-cent increase from last month and a 51-cent decrease from last year.
WTI decreased by 10 cents by the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, now settled at $80.61. Crude oil prices fell slightly last week due to growing concerns for a recession later this year, which could further decrease oil demand and overall gas prices.
EIA has reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories have decreased by 3.7 million barrels of crude oil to settle at 470 million.
Tennessee’s most expensive metro markets include Nashville at $3.42, Clarksville at $3.40 and Cleveland at $3.40. The least expensive metro markets include Knoxville at $3.21, Morristown at $3.22 and Memphis at $3.23.
