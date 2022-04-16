NASHVILLE – Starting today, AAA – The Auto Club Group is encouraging Tennesseans to stop by their local AAA office to pick up a free “Slow Down Tennessee” yard sign.
These visual reminders are AAA’s way of reinforcing safe driving messages in local communities as part of the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign.
To find a AAA location near you, visit AAA.com/branches. For more information on the "Slow Down Tennessee" campaign, visit tntrafficsafety.org/speeding.
“Our traffic safety research consistently reveals a strong ‘do as I say, not as I do’ attitude towards risky driving behaviors – including speeding. Drivers know speeding is dangerous, yet they continue to do it while behind the wheel,” said Tennessee Public Affairs Director, Stephanie Milani of AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re encouraging Tennesseans to stop by their local AAA office to pick up yard signage to display in their local neighborhoods to serve as a reminder for passing motorists to slow down and drive safely.”
Previous research done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that the faster a driver is going before a crash, the less likely it is that they’ll be able to get down to a survivable speed even if they have a chance to brake before impact. Higher speed limits also have the potential to cancel out the benefits of vehicle safety systems.
A recent AAA Consumer PulseTM Survey of Tennesseans found that:
- While 64% of Tennesseans are very concerned about the danger speeding drivers pose in regards to roadway safety, the majority of Tennesseans had personally driven 5 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in the last 30 days.
- 70% of Tennesseans agreed that it is safe to travel over the speed limit if you’re keeping up with the flow of traffic.
- Over a quarter of Tennessee drivers find it acceptable to drive 10 mph over the posted speed limit.
- Only 1 in 10 residents felt that everyone should drive the posted speed limit.
Attentive drivers will spot roadside workers and first responders
Speeding drivers also endanger the lives of AAA tow providers and other emergency responders. An average of 24 emergency responders are struck and killed by a vehicle - while working on the roadside - every year.
An attentive driver is more likely to notice an emergency worker on the roadside and move over. Not only is that the law, but it saves lives.