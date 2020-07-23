Tennessee saw an increase in the number of unemployment claims last week after experiencing a small reduction the previous week.
Overall, however, the total number of claims since March 15 dropped to 243,405 the week of July 18 versus 251,924 for the week of July. It’s the lowest number of claims since the week of April 11, when there were 199,910 claims filed.
Across Tennessee, continued claims — those that are still active and are certified weekly — have experienced a steady decline, which started during the week of May 9 at 325,095 and have now dropped to 243,405.
“The number of new claims filed statewide has fluctuated over the last month between 22,000 and 25,000 claims per week,” said Chris Cannon, spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Labor. “In Northeast Tennessee, the numbers have gone up and down much as they have statewide.
Sullivan County did experience a significant increase in new claims for the week ending July 18. While the other counties in the area saw a moderate increase, Sullivan nearly doubled the number of new claims compared to the previous week, going from 331 to 623.”
Washington County's unemployment claims went up by 299 last week for a total of 3,864 claims. Sullivan County has a total of 4,868 claims.
Nationally, the increase in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week.
Last week’s pace of unemployment applications — the 18th straight time it’s topped 1 million — was up from 1.3 million the previous week. Before the pandemic, applications had never exceeded 700,000. An additional 975,000 applied last week for jobless aid under a separate program that has made self-employed and gig workers eligible for the first time.
The weakening of the labor market has raised fears that the economy will shed jobs again in July, after two sharp hiring gains in May and June, and derail prospects for a recovery from the recession.
“The labor market remains in a precarious place as COVID-19 cases surge in some parts of the country and fresh lockdown measures are adopted in response,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm.