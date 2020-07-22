As schools get set to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Education says feedback from educators across the state and region is essential.
On Tuesday, the department released the results of the 2020 Tennessee Educator Survey, which gathers data to gauge educators’ experiences and provide direct feedback on key education issues for policymakers.
The survey was modified this year to explore instructional challenges associated with COVID-related closures.
According to the report, more than half of teachers in Tennessee identified access to remote learning or access to crucial services, like meals and counseling, as among their biggest concerns about students amid school closures. More than three-quarters of teachers selected technological supports for remote learning as the most helpful supports needed to promote educational access. More than two-thirds of teachers reported regularly sending electronic resources to promote remote learning, while about 25% reported regularly planning virtual classes.
As with previous years, teachers across the state also provided feedback on everything from job satisfaction to school climate.
In Johnson City Schools, 64% of teachers participated in the survey. Eighty-six percent of those respondents said they were satisfied with their jobs in the district, with 88% saying they would recommend their district to others. Eighty-three percent said their district provides them with enough curricular supplies. Of that number, 31% said they “strongly agree.” Seventy-nine percent said the district provides enough extra supplies, with 27% who strongly agreed.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said he was “pleased by the response to the educator survey and the largely positive results we received,” particularly concerning job satisfaction. He said the survey provided officials with useful feedback for work moving forward.
“Having this level of information allows us to better identify and prioritize the most pressing needs for students, faculty and staff,” he said.
Barnett said state educators’ responses about COVID-19 were aligned closely with the district’s teacher survey results.
“Teachers were pleased with their ability to work with students in a remote format and could maintain relationships during the spring closure,” he said Wednesday. “The majority of teachers were able to adapt their curriculum for ‘at-home’ learning experiences.”
Of the 76% of Washington County Schools teachers who participated in the survey, about 90% said they were satisfied with working in the district, and 92% said they would recommend their schools to parents. There were, however, some areas in need of improvement in contrast to state averages.
While 70% of Tennessee teachers in the survey said their districts provide enough curricular materials, only 57% in Washington County said they agreed. Of that, only 7% said they “strongly agree.”
While 64% of state teachers said their district provides extra supplies — pencils, paper, etc. — necessary to do their jobs, only 48% in Washington County agreed, with 6% who strongly agreed.
Washington County Schools officials could not be reached for comment on the report.
For more information on the survey, visit www.tn.gov/education.