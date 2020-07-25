As local districts grapple with how to begin the school year, the state set out to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the wellbeing of students and families.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education’s COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force released its Initial COVID-19 Impact Report, which examined how the pandemic and school closures impacted and continue to impact children’s physical, mental and emotional health.
While state officials said the extent of the pandemic is not yet known, the report found that the impact on the economy and physical and mental health may contribute to childhood adversity. Officials said this can have long-term mental-health-related impacts, such as depression, substance abuse and suicide attempts.
The report also said family stress like unemployment may contribute to increased rates of domestic violence, substance abuse and child abuse, as was “evident during previous national disasters and crises.” However, during peak stay-at-home orders, reports of suspected child abuse dropped by 27%, in large part due to teachers and pediatricians being disconnected from students and families. The department also noted the pandemic “has impacted populations disproportionately, raising concern of a widening equity gap.”
About 75% of Tennessee school district leaders and 55% of public responders additionally said technology and hardware are a top COVID-19 related need.
Johnson City Schools Communications Specialist Collin Brooks said the district’s previous efforts to identify and address adverse childhood experiences have made the district more prepared for the mental health impacts of the pandemic.
He said Superintendent Steve Barnett joined other district leaders as a member of a state superintendent priority group tasked with gathering best practices from different school districts in the state.
While data specific to local districts was not available, local education officials are considering the department’s research moving into next year.
“We feel that it is a very comprehensive report and a great effort by the Tennessee Department of Education on how we did during the initial closure and how it affected our students with their mental and emotional health,” Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Safety Greg Wallace said of the report. “The data reinforced the impact of isolation on students and the value of in-person learning, not just for academic support, but also the emotional and mental health.”
Wallace said he believes Johnson City Schools are “uniquely positioned to provide support for the whole child because of our robust mental health program.”
“When we look at educating a child, we want to provide them with both mental and social-emotional support. We offer unique programs to our students and families like our Response to Intervention-Behavior,” he said.
“The program has been a useful tool for our elementary schools in dealing with severe behavior problems. That program allows trained behavior specialists to analyze students and share their techniques and ideas with teachers and administrators.”
To take a look at the full state report, visit www.tn.gov/education.