A Sullivan County lawmaker is again pushing passage of legislation to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, hopes a change of strategy this year will put an end to Tennessee’s reputation for having one of the weakest cockfighting laws in the nation.
“People in this state have grave concerns about animal fighting,” the senator said. “It is very brutal, and involves organized crime, drugs, prostitution and other unsavory elements. No one wants these things in their community.”
A New Approach
Lundberg is sponsoring Senate Bill 0168 to change the penalties from the current Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony for:
• Owning, possessing or training any bird for the purpose of cockfighting;
• Causing for amusement, sport or personal gain a cock to fight or injure another animal;
• Permitting any of the aforementioned acts to be conducted on any premises under a person’s charge or control.
While Lundberg has made some progress in toughening state penalties for being a spectator at cockfights, he has had little success in making the actual act a felony in Tennessee.
In recent years, Lundberg said similar cockfighting bills have stalled in the state House Agriculture Committee.
The Sullivan County lawmaker believes the outcome will be different this year because his legislation is slated to be heard by the state House Judiciary Committee, where he said “there will be new eyes and with different perceptions looking at it.”
Lundberg said one significant hurdle yet to be cleared will be the fiscal note for the legislation, which is an estimate of what it will cost the state to toughen the penalties for cockfighting.
“If it has a large fiscal note, that means this is a very big problem in Tennessee,” he said.
Changing The Penalties
Under current law, it is a misdemeanor offense for a person to “be knowingly present, as a spectator, at any place or building where preparations are being made for an exhibition for the fighting, baiting or injuring of any animal.”
Those convicted of the Class A misdemeanor can now face imprisonment of up to 11 months and 29 days, a maximum fine of $2,500 or both.
Lundberg’s bill would make cockfighting a Class E felony and establishes a mandatory minimum fine of $1,000 when such offense involves a cockfight attended by spectators.
Lundberg said raids on large cockfighting pits in Tennessee have found the presence of young children and many spectators from neighboring states.
“People come here for cockfighting because our state laws are so weak,” Lundberg said. “This has become the place to do it.”
A Bad Reputation
Tennessee has long been identified as a key destination in what the Humane Society of the United States has called the “cockfighting corridor,” which includes Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky.
Law enforcement officials also say Tennessee has become a major exporter of fighting roosters to locations around the world. While cockfighting is banned in all 50 states, it remains legal in U.S. territories like Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
“There are cockfighting journals that advertise championship birds from Tennessee,” Lundberg said. “Raising fowl for cockfighting is not the same as raising backyard chickens for eggs.”