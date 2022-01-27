The Tennessee Senate approved a bill Thursday that ends the practice of surprise or unexpected medical billing in Tennessee.
The legislation addresses what is also called “balanced billing” and was sponsored by Sens. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Bo Watson, R-Hixson.
Balanced billing occurs when providers bill a patient for the difference between the amount they charge and the amount that the patient’s insurance covers. The amount that insurers pay providers is almost always less than the providers’ “retail price.”
Some providers will bill the patient for the difference or balance, thus it’s called balanced billing.
Crowe and Watson’s bill ensures patients are not held responsible for balanced bills. Consumers won’t get balanced bills when they seek emergency care or when they receive non-emergency care in an in-network hospital, but are unknowingly treated by an out-of-network physician or laboratory.
Under this bill, patients will pay only the deductibles and co-payment amounts that they would under the in-network terms of their insurance plans. The bill also creates an independent dispute resolution process between insurers and providers.
“As chair of our Senate Health and Welfare Committee, I know that one of the problems Tennesseans worry about the most, especially from a patient perspective, is the problem of being able to afford an unexpected medical bill,” Crowe said in news release. “Sen. Watson and myself have been working on this surprise billing legislation for the past six years. I am very proud of this piece of legislation as it fundamentally protects patients from getting a bill for which they didn’t know they’d be responsible.”
Crowe also thanked former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and former U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, for their work in addressing the issue on the federal level.
The bill mirrors the federal “No Surprises Act,” which took effect earlierthis year.