ELIZABETHTON — With the countdown underway for the start of the 2021 high school football season in Tennessee, some state and local leaders took a moment to celebrate last year’s accomplishment in Elizabethton.
The occasion was a presentation on Monday afternoon of Senate Joint Resolution No. 107 to Elizabethton High School, the Cyclone football team and Head Coach Shawn Witten. The resolution was delivered by Senator Rusty Crowe and Representative John Holsclaw Jr.
Witten and Elizabethton High School Principal Jon Minton accepted the resolution. Also attending were Elizabethton Mayor Pro Team Bill Carter, Elizabethton City Councilman Kim Birchfield and Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby. Others attending were Junior Stanley and Deacon Bowers.
The resolution noted that Elizabethton High School had won its third state championship in football, winning it all in 1938 and winning back-to-back Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 4A championships in 2019 and 2020. The resolution specifically highlighted the outstanding performances of Jake Roberts, most outstanding player, and Bryson Rollins and Parker Hughes, Mr. Football finalists.
The resolution went on to say “the dedication, determination, work ethic and talent of this group of young men not only made possible a championship football season but also surely bode well for their success in every future endeavor.”