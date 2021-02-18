Washington County commissioners are set to join other county leaders in Tennessee in voicing opposition to a bill that would require local governments to pay for the right-of-way of roadways near new subdivisions.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a resolution Monday that “strongly” urges the state General Assembly to reject the legislation, which a fiscal note for the measure says will represent a cost burden totaling more than $1 million to local governments across the state.
Local Officials Have Concerns
The resolution notes the legislation seeks to prohibit local planners from requiring “dedications of rights of ways” as a condition of plat approval, and would instead require those local governments to purchase the right of way needed for the development.
“Whereas, requiring local governments to purchase the land, which would otherwise have been under their control, will result in a substantial recurring cost to local governments,” the resolution reads.
Other county commissions in Tennessee have voted already or are set to vote on similar resolutions expressing opposition to the bill. Highway superintendents, planning officials and county mayors have also expressed opposition to the legislation, which is sponsored by state Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, and state Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville.
What The Bill Does
House Bill 0366/Senate Bill 1604 “prohibits state and local governmental entities, including planning commissions, from requiring a right of way dedication that requires a landowner to transfer ownership to any portion of the landowner’s property located along an existing public right of way to the governmental entity as a condition of approving any application made to the governmental entity.”
Under the legislation, local governments may require a right-of-way reservation as part of approving a new subdivision if the landowner “has the choice of agreeing to a right-of-way reservation or a right of way dedication.” The bill also notes “if a governmental entity takes possession of the property covered by the right-of-way reservation, then the landowner of the property is entitled to just compensation as required by law.”
The bill has been assigned to the Property and Planning Subcommittee of the state House Local Government Committee.