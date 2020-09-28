The Tennessee Department of Education recently released its 2019-20 State Report Card, which reports data about local school districts.
The annual report is designed to let parents and community members know how school districts are performing and usually includes numbers on graduation rates, academic achievement, absenteeism and progress in English.
Due to COVID-19 school closures that began in March, the U.S. Department of Education and the Tennessee General Assembly waived the federal and state assessment requirements for the 2019-20 school year. Because of this, the state report does not include letter grades for schools, rankings and other data points included during previous years.
The report does, however, include information about graduation rates and “Ready Graduates,” which represents the percentage of students who demonstrate college and career readiness. According to the department, that information is lagged, so the report shows data from the 2019 group of students.
Johnson City Schools, which returned most of its students to in-person learning on Aug. 31, recorded a 93.1% graduation rate. The report also said the district had a 56.7% Ready Graduate rate.
Johnson City Schools Director of Accountability and School Improvement Robbie Anderson said the school closures “eliminated the opportunity for the state and district to collect the required data for the extensive report card the state normally produces.”
She said the shortened version “still provides value to both the district and stakeholders of Johnson City Schools.”
“The data that sticks out the most is the slight decline in Science Hill’s graduation rate,” she said. “While Science Hill’s 93.1% graduation rate is still above the state average of 89.7%, the high school staff has several strategies outlined in their new school improvement plan in hopes of continuing to advance the graduation rate.”
Anderson said the district noticed a jump in the Ready Graduate category.
“Science Hill’s 56.7% is better than the state average of 40.7% and an increase from last year’s 54%,” she said. “This indicates that Science Hill continues to provide resources and programs that prepare our students for the opportunities that await them after high school.”
Washington County Schools recorded a 94.5% graduation rate and a 45% Ready Graduate rate.
Director of Schools Bill Flanary said this year’s report has given officials less of a picture of certain metrics so far, but he said he likes the report’s recent redesign.
“The finance sectors says only ‘coming soon,’ so that’s not particularly useful to the public. There is also no data in the ‘staff’ section. About the only section that is fully populated is the ‘about this district’ section,” Flanary noted in a Monday statement. “The overall format looks good and should be useful to educators and members of the public alike, once they have the data uploaded.”
The Tennessee Department of Education noted that more data and updates will be featured on the website “later this fall.”
To take a look at the report, visit reportcard.tnk12.gov.