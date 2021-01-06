As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Northeast Tennessee, many are wondering when they will be able to receive a vaccine.
As it stands, the Tennessee Department of Health is prioritizing those 75 and older, as well as health care workers and other at-risk populations most vulnerable to the virus.
Educators have also been prioritized to receive the vaccine, according to an announcement from the department last week.
But getting those vaccines to as many people as possible still remains a logistical challenge, according to Northeast Regional Health Office Medical Director David Kirschke.
“We are requesting as much vaccine as we can get, however, the supply is limited by the manufacturers,” he said. “We're only being notified of deliveries in a very short time frame, and planning vaccination clinics only after vaccine supply is assured.
"I want to say that our nurses and other staff working the vaccination clinics have done a tremendous job safely vaccinating a large number of persons at high risk for infection or complications of COVID-19. I also want to acknowledge Ballad Health's role in vaccinating not only their employees but also community health care providers and other eligible persons," he continued. "Our goal is to continue safely vaccinating as many eligible and preregistered persons as possible and as vaccine supply allows."
On Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced an online tool designed to help inform Tennesseans when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a news release, the tool allows users to opt-in to receive updates and notifications about their vaccine phase and provides risk-based and age-based phase information at the county level.
“In addition to creating a strong infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just two weeks,” Lee said in the news release. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible.”
To learn more about eligibility and vaccine phases, visit covid19.tn.gov. For more information on Tennessee's vaccination plan, visit www.tn.gov.