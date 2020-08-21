Five new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Carter County were among a record one-day total of 12 in Northeast Tennessee.
The deaths ballooned the eight-county region's toll to 68 — one-third of which have been reported since Monday.
Tennessee also reported a one-day record number of deaths with 61 — 19 more than the previous record of 42 set on Aug. 6.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 106 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 5,476.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 24.95, Greene 24.61, Hancock 10.84, Hawkins 23.52, Johnson 45.79, Sullivan 15.34, Unicoi 17.99 and Washington 18.83.
- 68 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were 12 new deaths reported on Friday: in addition to the five in Carter, one death was reported in Greene County, two in Hawkins, one in Johnson, one in Sullivan, one in Unicoi and two in Washington. The region reported 19.7% of the total deaths in the state.
- 60 new recoveries for a total of 2,456.
- 2,952 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 6, Greene 16, Hancock 1, Hawkins 9, Johnson 6, Sullivan 45, Unicoi 6, Washington 17.
- Active cases by county: Carter 505, Greene 462, Hancock 61, Hawkins 442, Johnson 299, Sullivan 265, Unicoi 122, Washington 796.
Data analysis
The 12 COVID-19 fatalities in Northeast Tennesseans more than doubled the previous single-day record of five, set earlier this week on Aug. 18. Friday's increase more than doubled the weekly total, with 23 COVID-19 deaths occurring since Monday. One-third of the region's deaths have occurred in the past five days. Overall, 68 Northeast Tennesseans have died from COVID-19.
Carter County on Friday reported nearly as many deaths as it did new cases (five and six), and it now has the second-most fatalities of any county in the region. Sullivan County, 22, has the most. Hawkins and Washington counties reported two new deaths each, while Greene and Unicoi each reported one new death. The death in Unicoi County was the first death reported in the county.
In Carter, Greene, Hawkins and Sullivan counties, several nursing homes reported new deaths on Friday, though this total is updated weekly and doesn't specify when the fatalities were reported. Since last Friday, Hermitage Health Center (two) and Hillview Health Care Center (three) in Elizabethton reported five total deaths, while Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab reported two more. Signature HealthCARE in Greeneville, Holston Manor and Orchard View Post-Acute and Rehabilitation each reported one death. Christian Care Center of Bristol reported four more.
Across the region, at least 33 nursing home residents have died.
The region's active case count increased by 34 on Friday, snapping a four-day streak of decreases. There are 2,952 active cases in the region, along with 2,456 recoveries.
The number of tests reported on Friday was up from Thursday's count, with the positive test percentage at 10.43%.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 inpatients at Ballad Health facilities remained unchanged from Thursday's count, with 100 hospitalized. There were 22 patients in intensive care and 14 on ventilators as of Friday morning, along with 14 others awaiting test results. Capacity dropped from 52 available beds on Thursday to 44 on Friday.
There were seven new hospitalizations reported in the region on Thursday: Two each in Carter and Unicoi counties, and one each in Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties. Forty people have been hospitalized this week, 19 below the single-week record set between Aug. 3-9. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 330 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, with the majority (114) in Sullivan County.
Cases among school-aged children
Thirteen new cases among school-aged children were reported on Friday, with Sullivan County adding the most with five. Greene (four), Johnson (two) and Washington (two) counties also added new cases.
Mountain Home VA
There were 310 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home as of Friday afternoon, with 239 recoveries and eight fatalities.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,669 new cases for a total of 140,844 since tracking began in March. 138,015 confirmed and 2,829 probable.
- 61 new deaths reported for a total of 1,549.
- 99 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,255 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 20, there were 965 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 184 more listed as pending.
- 29,005 new tests for a total of 1.97 million.
- 1,719 new recoveries for a total of 102,686.
Analysis
The state reported a record number of fatalities on Friday with 61, bringing the total since Monday to 183 — 33 more than the single-week record of 150 set between Aug. 3-9. Since Monday, the state has recorded two of the five highest single-day death tolls, and three of the six highest in consecutive days.
There were also 99 new hospitalizations reported on Friday, though the number of people in hospitals dropped by 35 from Thursday, back below 1,000. Of those hospitalized, 328 are in the ICU and 159 are on ventilators. The state also reported 184 people awaiting test results, with 31 of those in the ICU and 12 on ventilators. Since the start of the pandemic, 4.4% of cases have resulted in hospitalization, while 1% have died.
Active cases in the state continued their downward trend, decreasing slightly for the fifth-straight day, while the daily number of new cases also continued its overall downward trend. Just under 73% of the state's cases have recovered.
Testing was in the 20,000-range again on Friday, with the positive test percentage remaining below 10% at 7.32%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.