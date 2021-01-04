The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office is reminding Tennesseans to be careful in protecting their private information during National Stalking Awareness and Human Trafficking Prevention months.
With both public awareness campaigns happening in January, the state has launched the “Protect Your Address. Protect Yourself” campaign promoting its Safe at Home address confidentiality program.
“Protecting your address is a critical step for individuals or families to take to help protect themselves from becoming victims again,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release on Monday. “This free program is available for Tennesseans of any age or gender who’ve been a victim of stalking, human trafficking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense.”
Safe at Home, which was launched last year, prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.
Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include identifying information, make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.
Participants must complete an application with one of our partner agencies. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving every county in Tennessee. Prospective applicants can find a list of all our partnering agencies with certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment at SafeAtHomeTN.com.
Find more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call (615) 253-3043.
Contributed to the Press