The chairman of the state Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee believes legislation dealing with health care — specifically Tennessee’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — will be “a top priority” in the upcoming 112th session of the state General Assembly.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, also said lawmakers will focus on bills to allow exemptions to vaccinations based on religious objections or by right of conscience.
“Gov. Bill Lee has voiced his support that Tennesseans have a choice in whether or not they should take the (COVID-19) vaccine,” he said last week.
Crowe said Tennessee law currently allows for certain exemptions to routine vaccinations based on religious grounds, but it appears the pandemic is not covered under the statute.
“I have always supported our religious freedom statutes,” he said.
Improving The Safety Net
As dean of the Northeast Tennessee’s legislative delegation, Crowe said he will be seeking additional money in the next fiscal year’s budget to widen Tennessee’s health care safety net for adults in need of primary care, behavioral health and dental services.
State lawmakers will convene for the new legislative session on Jan. 12.
“We made improvements in all of these areas during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions,” he said. “The need for mental health services has particularly grown as a result of the pandemic. Proposals are also expected to increase access to preventative care and smoking cessation.”
Crowe said he will also be supporting expansion of postpartum coverage for pregnant women this year. Last year, TennCare officials recommended a three-year pilot program to extend 12-month coverage after delivery for women who are currently ineligible under another program category.
“We have found that this expansion should prevent many post-parting infant deaths,” the veteran lawmaker said.
He also believes Tennessee should look for additional funds for the state Department of Health’s Evidence-Based Home Visiting Program. Crowe said this program has been successful in offering an effective early intervention strategy to improve the health and well-being of children and their parents.
“Research demonstrates that young children of families enrolled in the program show improvement in health and development outcomes and increased school readiness,” he said. “Johnson City has a program that has been very successful.”
Expanding Telehealth Options
Crowe noted that earlier this year, the General Assembly passed legislation expanding telehealth services. It required coverage of telehealth and telemedicine services to give patients in Tennessee the option to receive necessary medical care at home, and to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The state’s health programs have greatly increased usage of telehealth services during the pandemic,” Crowe said. “I think we will see additional proposals before the committee regarding telehealth or the way the state delivers these services through TennCare and safety net programs to be proposed in 2021.”
Crowe is also certain he and his colleagues will “see bills spill over from the past General Assembly to legalize marijuana for limited medicinal purposes.” According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 36 states and four territories now regulate cannabis for medical use following the November election when voters in Mississippi and South Dakota approved ballot measures on the matter.
“Last year the health committee amended and passed a bill that would allow it in Tennessee only if the feds make it a Schedule II drug,” he said.
Other Issues In 2021
Crowe said he will also be:
• Co-sponsoring “balanced billing” legislation with state Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, to protect patients from surprise medical bills. The proposal removes patients from the process of resolving billing disputes between providers and rate payers, and directly impacts Tennesseans with insurance who receive services provided by out-of-network providers in emergency situations.
• Working with other members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee to continue legislative efforts to curb opiate abuse in Tennessee.
He said law enforcement and health officials report opioid-related deaths have increased in Tennessee during the pandemic.
Crowe said a recent report published by the Tennessee Department of Health found 2,089 Tennesseans died of a drug overdose in 2019, which is a 15 percent increase from 2018. Of those deaths, 1,543 were a result of opioids.
• Exploring ways to enhance support for children in the state’s foster care system. Crowe said the the opioid epidemic in Tennessee has caused a significant increase in the number of children entering the system and residents having their parental rights terminated.
“We may look at strategies to improve opportunities for success for youth in Tennessee’s foster care system by expanding college education assistance.” he said.