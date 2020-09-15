Official says two narratives pushed on mail-in voting
Tennessee’s Secretary of State Tre Hargett told area Republicans Monday there are two “opposing narratives” being pushed on social media to explain possible outcomes of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
One, he told the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City, is a popular GOP belief that fraudulent mail-in ballots may sway election results.
The other storyline, which he said is being pushed by Democrats, is that the U.S. Postal Service is being used to suppress the vote in November.
“Both sides need to recognize it’s not as simple as screaming fraud or voter suppression,” Hargett said.
Hargett, a former Republican legislator who has served as secretary of state since first being appointed to the job by the GOP-controlled state General Assembly in 2009, said there are many states where mail-in ballots have been used reliably for decades. He cited Washington and Oregon as examples.
“If Republicans lose this election, do not automatically jump to the conclusion that mail-in ballots did that,” Hargett said. “We ought to step back, look at the facts and try to figure out what happened.”
Hargett said there are “many forces” out there — both foreign and domestic — who are attempting to undermine the public’s confidence in the nation’s electoral process.
“Folks, I want to caution you,” Hargett said. “Just because it’s on Facebook, doesn’t mean it’s true.”
Hargett said his office, which oversees state elections, is dedicated to “protecting the infrastructure and integrity of the voting process” in Tennessee, where the bulk of the election infrastructure is built for in-person voting.
That means 98% of Tennesseans either vote early or at the polls on Election Day. Hargett said the remaining 2% vote by an absentee mail ballot.
He said 33% of Tennessee voters 60 or older, who by age alone are eligible to vote by mail, instead decide to vote at the polls.
Hargett said “an overwhelming” number of Tennesseans still prefer to vote in person, where he said they know “their vote is safe and secure.” He said voting officials statewide worked hard in the August primaries to avoid the mistakes that Wisconsin and other states have seen in holding elections during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That includes taking the necessary social distancing and sanitary precautions at the polls, as well as preventing long lines at the more than 2,000 polling places in Tennessee.
He said election officials statewide are asking for more poll workers to help with the fall election. Hargett said that help will be needed on Election Day to count absentee mail ballots that could go from 2% of the total vote to as much as 25% of the Nov. 3 tally
“We’ve got to have more people to count those votes,” the secretary of state said.