Local education officials say supporting early literacy in pre-K through second grade is an important part of any child’s educational foundation.
To help with those efforts, the Tennessee Department of Education just released its TN Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement, which districts can elect to use to help students build a solid foundation in literacy during these formative years.
According to the department, the program is completely free, and “uses a systematic and explicit approach to sounds-first instruction to help all students gain the foundational skills necessary to become proficient readers.”
Washington County Schools Elementary Supervisor Cindy Hayes said her district is looking forward to using the resource.
“Washington County is excited about the rich collection of resources that the state has provided for us as we continue to build proficient readers and writers,” she said.
“Foundational skills are the building blocks that students need to read and write independently and this resource supports teachers as they continue to develop high-quality instruction.”
The supplement was developed by state district leaders, teachers and national literacy experts David and Meredith Libens to be used by teachers, parents, and higher education institutions looking to learn the best, evidence-based practices to support childhood literacy.
Resources include teacher guides, student workbooks and practice activities to help early learners focus on vocabulary and fluency. Implementation guides are available along with digital learning opportunities to incorporate the materials into instruction.
“The supplement builds upon the critical work already happening across the state around literacy and will assist teachers and parents in explaining the relationship between sounds and vocabulary to kids and improve overall comprehension,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a Monday news release announcing the supplement.
Johnson City Schools Director of Accountability and School Improvement Robbie Anderson said her district is grateful to the state for creating these materials.
She said it will allow other districts to do work similar to what has already been taking place at Johnson City Schools with the help of materials from education resource company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
“In Johnson City Schools, our primary source of foundational materials for the support of early literacy will be our newly adopted English and language arts series. We were very fortunate in Johnson City to be able to bring together a talented and experienced group of professionals who recommended the adoption of the HMH reading series for grades K-2,” she said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
“Our Board of Education budgeted funds for these materials, and our K-2 teachers are receiving staff development this summer to ensure the newly adopted literacy program will be implemented with fidelity across the district.”
For more information on the TN Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement, visit the Tennessee Department of Education website at www.tn.gov/education.