SoFHA donates to The River

Dr. Jill Wireman of Johnson City Pediatrics presents a donation on behalf of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates to Stacy Larson of The River located in Johnson City at 125 W. Main St. The River is a place for all women to help themselves through core services that provide basic needs and support services that assist in living self-sufficiently. You can learn about the organization by visiting their website at https://theriverministryforwomen.com/.