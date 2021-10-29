Dr. Jill Wireman of Johnson City Pediatrics presents a donation on behalf of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates to Stacy Larson of The River located in Johnson City at 125 W. Main St. The River is a place for all women to help themselves through core services that provide basic needs and support services that assist in living self-sufficiently. You can learn about the organization by visiting their website at https://theriverministryforwomen.com/.
State of Franklin Healthcare Associates donates to The River
