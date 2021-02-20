Names of roads are sometimes based on directional positioning, memorializing or honoring someone important, or — in the case of State of Franklin Road — it truly was named after a state.
Franklin, created in 1784, encompassed the nine Upper East Tennessee counties, but was never granted statehood.
The land was a cession to Congress by North Carolina to pay off debt accumulated during the American Revolutionary War.
To bring the story back to life, Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will host a celebration of the State of Franklin Battle, which was fought on Col. John Tipton’s property.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 27, military reenactors will share the history of the state of Franklin and soldiers’ living conditions during war.
Local reenactors will camp on the historic grounds for visitors to see camp life of the late 1700s. They will also be holding different demonstrations throughout the morning.
At 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. there will be a showing of The Mysterious Lost State of Franklin documentary. Highlighting the day will be a re-enactment at 2 p.m. of the 232-year old battle.
The historic home of the Tipton and Haynes families will be open for visitors to tour through as well as other historical buildings on the site. Visitors can take a relaxing stroll along the site’s quarter-mile nature trail or go spelunking in the site’s ancient cave.
Admission for the State of Franklin Battle is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under.
Masks will be required while in the visitor center and when social distancing cannot be maintained. For more information call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 South Roan St. in Johnson City and is a Tennessee Historical Commission-owned state historic site.