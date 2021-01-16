Tennessee legislators will consider three bills during this week’s special session on education designed to address learning loss and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on reading and math proficiency.
Gov. Bill Lee called the session, which is set to begin on Tuesday, and his office announced the following bills on Jan. 14:
• SB 7001 extends hold harmless provisions from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year so that students, teachers, schools and districts don’t face negative consequences from student assessments. It will also provide parents and teachers with assessment data, including TCAP testing, so they have an accurate idea of student progress and what assistance they need.
• SB 7002 requires intervention for struggling students, which would include after-school learning and summer learning, starting in summer 2021. These programs would prioritize students who score below proficient in both reading and math. The bill would also create a learning corps to provide ongoing tutoring for students during the school year.
• SB 7003 ensures local school districts use a phonics-based approach for kindergarten through third grade reading instruction. It also provides training for educators to teach phonics-based reading and sets up a screening process to identify students who need help.
In a press release, Lee said data suggests third graders in the state have experienced a roughly 50% drop in reading proficiency and a 65% drop in math proficiency.
According to the governor’s office, research shows students who don’t achieve reading proficiency by third grade are more likely to drop out of school, end up in jail or experience poverty as adults. Only about 34% of Tennessee students are proficient or advanced readers by fourth grade, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
Lee also plans to propose additional funding for teacher salaries.
Bill Flanary, Washington County’s director of schools, said the governor’s legislative agenda for the special session seems “to be an appropriate response” to the challenges that school systems face in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also noted that the “legislation associated with those priorities will require a lot of work by way of implementation, not to mention adequate funding.”
Flanary said Lee’s accountability to inform legislation “at first glance looks like a reasonable way to maintain accountability in a way that doesn’t punish educators or students for circumstances beyond their control.”
The schools director also believes there is still “a lot of work ahead of us by way of fleshing out the specifics of this legislation.”
Flanary said he and his fellow school officials in the region want state lawmakers to know “that standardized testing as we knew it two years ago simply isn’t viable now.”
He also noted lawmakers should be aware that most systems have lost students in the past year that ordinarily would translate into a loss of Basic Education Program funds.
“We need budget stability as we weather this pandemic,” Flanary said.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said he believes the governor and his colleagues in the General Assembly understand the dilemma the pandemic has created for student test scores and BEP funds. Crowe, who serves on the Senate’s Education Committee, said that’s one of the reasons Lee has called the special session on education.
“The governor is right to anticipate that school districts need to know now what to anticipate as they begin work on their new budgets,” Crowe said Friday.
He said the specific method for helping school systems cope with BEP funding and test scores will be resolved by legislators in the special session.
Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said schools will definitely need to have after-school and summer school programming to help address the student achievement gap caused by the pandemic.
Barnett said he feels strongly that the system will have to provide student transportation for these programs, and teachers involved in after school and summer instruction should receive pay that’s in line with their normal salary rather than a stipend.
“A lot of teachers are going to be tired because they’ve worked so hard all year to try to close those gaps,” he said. “To have somebody teach an additional four to six weeks, we’re really going to have to work with our teaching staff and academic coaches … to figure out what works best for the students of Johnson City.”