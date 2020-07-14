State lawmakers vying to succeed U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, in Congress touted their individual legislative skills in making their campaign pitches to the East Republican Republican Club on Monday.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City; and state Reps. David Hawk, R-Greeneville; and Timothy Hill, R-Blountville; each told area Republicans meeting at the Carnegie Hotel that his experience in the state General Assembly makes him the logical choice to fill the retiring congressman’s shoes.
The three veteran state legislators are among 16 Republicans and three Democratic candidates appearing on the Aug. 6 ballot for Tennessee’s 1st District seat in Congress. Early voting begins Friday.
Crowe stressed his constituent service as a state senator representing the 3rd District for nearly 30 years. He said he learned those skills from the late Congressman Jimmy Quillen.
“He told me to treat constituents like family, and you will go far,” Crowe told the GOP club.
Crowe also noted the Republican Party “had not kept its promises in Washington, D.C.” the way the GOP has in Tennessee. He said that is “why we are the envy of the nation.”
Hawk said his nine years of service on the state House’s Finance Committee has provided him with experience in balancing the state budget and reducing taxes. If elected to Congress, he said he will take those skills to Washington, D.C., “to fight the scourge” of the $24.9 trillion national debt.
He said addressing mental health reform, as well as bringing “manufacturing jobs back to this country,” are also among the issues he would champion if sent to Congress.
Hill said he would combine his eight years of experience representing the 3rd House District in the General Assembly with his knowledge as a small business owner if elected to the U.S. House. He repeated his campaign theme of being a “proven conservative,” and said he has been endorsed by the House Freedom Caucus.
“We also need to be proactive in protecting our Second Amendment rights,” Hill said.
The East Tennessee Republican Club also heard Monday from a local incumbent of the state House seeking re-election to the 6th District seat. State Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, faces a challenge for the nomination from Washington County homebuilder Tim Hicks in the Aug. 6 GOP primary.
“It’s important to have leaders who know what they are doing,” Van Huss told the group.
He also noted his sponsorship of the so-called “fetal heartbeat bill,” which was recently signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee. Van Huss also praised the governor’s support of what he called “the most restrictive abortion legislation in the nation.”