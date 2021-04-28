NASHVILLE – The Tennessee General Assembly has approved legislation to increase the number of veterans eligible for the Helping Heroes Grant funded by the Tennessee Lottery Scholarship Program.
Senate Bill 1173 adds eligibility for any veteran who has earned a service expeditionary medal identified by rules and regulations created by the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation.
Additionally, the legislation removes both the provision that limits eligibility to an eight-year timeframe after discharge and the $750,000 cap on the total amount of all Helping Heroes grants.
The bill is sponsored by state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Rep. Gary Hicks Jr., R-Rogersville.
The college tuition assistance grant presently serves qualified former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Reserves or National Guard who were awarded the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, or the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal while on active duty.
It provides $1,000 per semester for 12 or more semester hours, or $500 for 6 to 11 semester hours to help defray the cost of a college education.
“This has been a tremendous program to help deserving heroes who have fought for our freedoms get a college education,” Crowe said in a news release.
The senator said state officials now want to expand the number of veterans who are eligible for the program.
“This legislation aims to accomplish this by allowing the Student Assistance Corporation to widen the net and timeframe so more of our heroes will qualify,” Crowe said.
Hicks said lawmakers are “honored to be able to serve those who have served us by expanding higher education opportunities for our military servicemen and women.”
As such, he said the tuition program “has already proven to be impactful in helping our veterans transition back to civilian life and I look forward to its continued success.”
The funding for the bill is expected to be included in the budget. The bill was approved by the Senate on Monday evening and the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
It now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.