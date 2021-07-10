This summer finds one local lawmaker working on initiatives to expand Tennessee’s alternatives to prison incarceration, as well as programs to expand vocational education opportunities in the state.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said he is working with local judges to transform the Northeast Correctional Complex Annex at Roan Mountain into a substance abuse rehabilitation center. Hicks said the prison work annex is set to close, and judges in the area hope the facility can be used for a 60-day drug and alcohol recovery program that could serve as an alternative to jail time.
“The program could be tied to existing recovery courts,” Hicks said last week.
The idea is part of an effort by judges to offer more recovery alternatives to incarceration and provide defendants with more “sober living” facilities, Hicks said.
Seeking More Alternatives
The lawmaker said such options are key to criminal justice reforms that he and other members of the state General Assembly and Gov. Bill Lee are championing.
“We need to do more to help people struggling with substance abuse in Northeast Tennessee,” Hicks said.
He said more programs are needed like the Day Reporting Center in Johnson City to help Tennesseans address recovery issues. He said 50 people are now involved in the 18-month recovery program that is one of the first of its kind in Tennessee.
The freshman legislator said state residents will likely be “hearing more about this successful program” in the future.
Expanding Vocational Education
Hicks is also spending his summer working with state and local leaders to transform the old Boones Creek Elementary School into a satellite campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton.
Officials have been working to make the TCAT-Boones Creek campus a regional dual enrollment center where area high school students would have access to a variety of new vocational education programs. The campus would also allow the state to expand the TCAT curriculum already offered in Elizabethton.
Local officials hope the new Boones Creek campus and a similar program in Kingsport will address a critical backlog in instructional programs for welding, heavy equipment operation and diesel repair.
A Middle College Plan
The Boones Creek TCAT campus would operate on the technical middle college concept, which would allow students to earn their required high school credits during their freshman and sophomore years.
Next, they would attend the technical middle college program in their junior and senior years to obtain a trade certification.
“We’ll need to pass some legislation to make this work, but this is going to be big for our area,” Hicks said.
More Scholarship Options
The state lawmaker said waivers will have to be approved to amend existing high school credits required for graduation. Hicks said there will also be need of legislation to allow high school students to qualify for state funds under the Hope and Promise scholarship programs to take additional TCAT classes in their junior and senior years.
Currently, such state scholarship money is only available to students who have graduated high school.
“Only 27% of students are graduating from a community college in Tennessee,” Hicks said. “Meanwhile, 86% are graduating from a TCAT program. It’s easy to see where we should be concentrating our efforts.”