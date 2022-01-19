Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, believes members of the state General Assembly are committed to “getting it right” when it comes to updating the funding formula for public education.
“Our members are asking some good questions that need to be answered by the (Tennessee) Department of Education,” Sexton said Wednesday by phone from his office in Nashville. “As the process works here, it will be changed a number of times before it gets to the House floor.”
He was referring to Gov. Bill Lee’s push to reform the state’s 30-year-old funding formula for the Basic Education Program. Sexton said it will likely be a “long process” to achieve the governor’s goals of making the current BEP less complicated.
“Making it a more simple plan is the right way to go,” the speaker said.
State officials say the governor’s initial plan has state education dollars following students and their individual needs. Sexton said he and many of his colleges in the General Assembly believe the new BEP funding should also include more behavioral and mental health counselors for Tennessee’s schools.
And he said the new BEP formula must address equity in teacher pay and benefits in school systems across the state.
“Our BEP formula is based on society 30 years ago,” Sexton said. “Things have changed since then.”
Legislators representing Washington County are also pushing for creation of a new “middle college” program for high schoolers in Tennessee.
The dual enrollment high school program, which they hope will be offered at Tennessee College of Applied Technology campuses in Elizabethton, Boones Creek and Kingsport, will allow high school students to earn TCAT or community college credits while still in high school.
Sexton said he supports advancing vocational education programs in Tennessee. The speaker said the General Assembly has approved such vocational and workforce development programs in recent years, beginning with former Gov. Bill Haslam’s Tennessee Promise initiative.
“A four-year college degree may not be for everyone,” he said. “Our No.1 goal should be to provide students with the resources they need to be successful.”