Officials from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development told local electric providers Thursday the state will soon offer grant opportunities to both begin and expand broadband services to rural areas.
Sammie Arnold, an assistant TDEC commissioner for community and rural development, said the state is expanding its grants under the Broadband Accessibility Act of 2017 with the help of $3.8 billion coming to Tennessee from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Gov. Bill Lee has committed $1.3 billion of the funds to water/sewer infrastructure upgrades across the state, with $500 million slated to go to broadband service needs.
“We are in a fortunate place,” Arnold told state legislators, area county mayors and local electric utility leaders meeting at BrightRidge’s headquarters in Boones Creek. “We can be aggressive because funding is not an issue.”
Crystal Ivey, the TDEC’s broadband director, said of the money set aside for broadband service, $400 million will “go directly into meeting infrastructure needs.” She said those grants will be focused primarily “on distressed and at-risk counties” and will include an option for local governments to maximize those opportunities with a 25% match of state funds going to local broadband providers.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said he helped organize Thursday’s informational session on broadband after encountering a situation in Unicoi County where a group of residents were having difficulty in accessing those services from a neighboring utility. He said current state law prohibits power providers from offering broadband services outside the footprints of their electrical service areas.
He said that is something he and his colleagues will likely be addressing when the state General Assembly returns to Nashville in January.
“Broadband has become like water, and it is something a community must have,” Crowe said.
Jeff Dykes, the CEO of BrightRidge, said his utility’s own expansion into broadband has been “an exciting thing for our community.” He said BrightRidge successfully expanded into rural and remote areas of Washington County last year with the help of state grants.
As part of the TDEC’s efforts to expand broadband across Tennessee, Ivey said the department is currently collecting data from internet providers to create a map on its website outlining where digital services are now being offered.