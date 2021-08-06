Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said during a virtual press conference Friday that school mask mandates remain a local decision.

"At this time, nothing has changed in that it is a local decision, and we believe that local communities and families can make the best decisions for their children, and so we would defer to the local communities on that decision," Schwinn said of school mask mandates.

Hancock County became the first county in the state this week to mandate masks in its schools after several students tested positive for the coronavirus when school returned to session on Monday. While the cases weren't connected to schools, "the schools must take measures to address the safety of all students," a message on the system's website says.

School districts in Nashville and Shelby County have also instituted mask mandates.

Earlier this week, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, threatened school systems with legislative action if districts mandate masks for students, which local Rep. Tim Hicks said he "100%" agrees with. State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, also said decisions on mask wearing should be left up to parents, despite pleas from local health officials for those in schools to wear face coverings.

“I’ve always thought during COVID that wearing masks and vaccines should be a personal choice,” Hicks told the Press this week. “This comes down to a choice that must be made by parents and their children.”

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said parents should lobby school boards if they want to see mask mandates put into effect, or to push back against them: "If the school boards choose to make that decision, that's their local decision, but it needs to be heavily influenced by the opinion of the parents."

Local health officials have recommended universal mask-wearing in schools as more and more kids are infected with the coronavirus. The number of children infected with COVID-19 statewide nearly doubled week-over-week at the end of July.

Niswonger Children's Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patricia Chambers told reporters on Wednesday that children should wear masks when they're in school and warned that the Johnson City hospital does "not have the space in our facility to absorb all this disease that's coming our way."

“Kids are not good at washing their hands, kids are not good at not touching surfaces, kids are not good at making good choices when they sneeze,” she said. “For all of these reasons, if your child is going back to school this week, they need to be in a mask.”

Piercey said children's hospitals were already dealing with capacity issues before the surge of coronavirus infections in children, and more kids hospitalized with COVID-19 could be a tipping point for some hospitals where staffing isn't as flexible as it is in adult hospitals.

"You just can't switch around adult caregivers and pediatric caregivers, likewise they have different equipment, different medications, different pretty much everything," Piercey said. "I think people get into the habit of thinking kids are just small adults — it's a whole different set of medicine, and so that means we don't have as much flexibility to flex our staff and to pull in additional staffing and pull all these additional levers like we did in the winter when we had adult hospitals full up, so that's a concern."

Adult hospitals are also facing capacity issues, including in Northeast Tennessee where Ballad Health projects hospitalizations could surpass levels seen during the worst of the winter surge.

With pediatric hospitalizations rising, the Tennessee Department of Health is asking children's hospitals across the state to begin reporting their hospital utilization data daily, which will be published in a dashboard on its website in the next several days.

The state also began reporting data on total pediatric hospitalizations on Friday, including the number of children in intensive care and on ventilators, showing 27 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 10 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.