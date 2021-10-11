State Comptroller Jason Mumpower would like to see local governments spend their share of federal COVID-19 relief funds on “transformative” projects.
Speaking to the East Tennessee Republican Club in Johnson City on Monday, Mumpower said water and sewer improvements are among his “personal favorites” and represent a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for municipal and county governments in Tennessee.
“This is an opportunity for every community from Mountain City to Memphis to expand their water/sewer infrastructure,” he said. “We have pipes in the ground that are between 40 and 70 years old.”
He said communities in Tennessee also have the opportunity to use their share of funds from the $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan Act to address broadband needs. A total of $4.4 billion from the act is coming to Tennessee’s schools, counties and municipalities.
Tennessee government is also slated to receive $3.725 billion from the recovery plan. As a result, the comptroller said the state government has decided to allocate $1.36 billion of the $3.725 billion to match local spending on water and sewer projects.
The state has also committed $500 million in ARPA funds to match local spending for broadband infrastructure projects.
“We’ve all learned in the past 18 to 20 months just how important it is to have access to reliable broadband,” Mumpower said.
He told area Republicans meeting at the Carnegie Hotel to contact their local county and municipal officials and to urge them to spend their federal pandemic relief funds on projects “that are transformative for their communities.”
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy later told the group that county commissioners have decided to spend a sizable portion of the $25.1 million in ARPA funds coming to Washington County on waterline projects.
Mumpower also noted Monday that Tennessee is one of 17 states that have recorded revenue growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. And he said Tennessee is one of just 13 states in the nation with a top Triple A credit rating.
“Our state government carries the lowest per-capita debt load of any state in the nation with debt,” he said.
The Bristol native served as deputy comptroller of the treasury before being elected by the Republican majority of state General Assembly to head the constitutional office earlier this year. He was 23 years old when he was first elected in 1996 to represent parts of Sullivan and Johnson counties in the state House of Representatives.
The 48-year-old King University graduate said the primary function of the comptroller’s office is “to make government work better.” The duties of the office include conducting annual financial audits of state and local governments and public utilities.