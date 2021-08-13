The Washington County Election Commission is working with local high schools to earn the Tennessee Secretary of State’s new Anne Dallas Dudley Award.
The award recognizes high schools that reach at least 85% voter registration of eligible seniors who are 18 and older by the next election.
“We are excited about Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s newly launched Anne Dallas Dudley Award,” Dana Jones, Washington County’s election administrator, said in a news release. “We hope this new program and Anne Dallas Dudley’s incredible story will inspire Washington County students to register to vote.”
The Secretary of State’s office is presenting the award to Tennessee high schools that meet student voter registration at one of two thresholds:
Gold Level — 100% of eligible students, 18 and older by the next election, are registered to vote. The Secretary of State’s office will present the school with a commemorative plaque and present certificates to Student Ambassadors.
Silver Level — 85% of eligible students, 18 and older by the next election, are registered to vote. The Secretary of State’s office will mail certificates to Student Ambassadors.
The award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. One of the central figures in the women’s suffrage movement, she worked to secure the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
It was ratified in her home state on Aug. 18, 1920, when Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the amendment granting women the right to vote.
“We launched this new award because we believe our state and our nation is stronger when every eligible Tennessean is registered to vote and casts a vote on Election Day,” Hargett said in a news release. “We are working with school systems across our great state state to make sure students know that it has never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee and then to participate in our elections.”
All Tennessee public, charter and private schools, as well as home school associations are encouraged to participate in the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.
Tennessee law allows students who are either 18 years of age, or 17 years of age and will be 18 by the date of the next election to register to vote.
Completed applications will be accepted until March 31.
For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award or voter registration in Washington County, go to wceoffice.com.
