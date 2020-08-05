Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday his administration will create a plan for schools to share information on the number of COVID-19 cases in schools that have not opted for remote learning.
Washington County Schools began a virtual schedule Monday. Johnson City Schools also recently announced its decision to start the year remotely Monday, Aug. 10.
Washington County Schools Director Bill Flanary said he views the governor’s announcement as a positive move on the part of the state government after the state originally announced no plans to share such information with the public due to privacy concerns.
When or if in-person learning continues in local schools, Flanary said transparency about cases in schools will be important. He said the governor’s plans could have the potential to increase the effectiveness of the county’s existing communication policies. Updates on this and other protocol will be found on the district's website.
“Our school systems and corresponding local health departments need to share current, complete information in order to effectively battle community spread,” he said.
“We must also balance this with the need to protect the privacy of our students and employees,” he continued. “Locally, Washington County Schools and the Health Department have developed a partnership that achieves such a balance.”
Johnson City Schools officials have told parents that they will continue communicating with them through the district's School Messenger system moving forward, but they are waiting for the state to release more specific plans.
Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Safety Greg Wallace said Lee’s Tuesday press conference seemed non-committal and that the district did not have any more information on policies plans as of Wednesday.
Superintendent Steve Barnett could not be reached for further comment.
Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Director Dr. David Kirschke said cases in schools could prove to be "disruptive."
“We just know that when schools do reopen, there are going to be cases in the schools because there already are, especially with the sports teams,” he told the Press Wednesday.
"It’s really going to take close coordination between schools and public health to react to those cases that we know are going to occur in the schools to make sure that cases are isolated and contacts are quarantined.”