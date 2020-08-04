Local school districts are now looking at a new state initiative to attract qualified teachers to their systems.
The Tennessee Department of Education announced a new initiative Monday to make 20 grants of $100,000 available for partnerships between school districts and education preparation providers.
Through the Grow Your Own Grant program, the department seeks to “increase access and remove barriers to the teaching profession” by increasing enrollment in teacher preparation programs and the supply for qualified teachers for local districts. The program can also help focus on special licensures for things such as special education and teaching English as a second language.
The department says the $2 million grant opportunity will cover tuition, textbooks and fees for selected participants. The partnerships will also increase the number of qualified teachers with high-demand certifications by providing no-cost education. Education preparation providers can apply for the grants through Sept. 2.
Washington County Schools Director Bill Flanary said the initiative is intriguing. He said his district is now considering partnering with a college or university to put together a proposal.
But Flanary said the county district has been lucky to have qualified teachers coming from local institutions like East Tennessee State University, Tusculum University, King University, Milligan University, Carson Newman and others.
“Washington County Schools has been blessed to be surrounded by multiple teacher preparation programs, all of which are proven sources of high quality entry level educators,” he said. “We have not seen the teacher shortages school systems elsewhere in the state have experienced.
“Once in a great while, we’ll snag a teacher from University of Tennessee-Knoxville, but Knox County works hard to keep them from leaving the area.”
Johnson City Schools officials said they would be happy to to work with programs that apply for the grants.
“We look forward to working with our local education preparation providers to encourage great candidates to pursue a career in teaching,” Johnson City Schools Director of Human Resources Lee Patterson said.
Universities such as Milligan University may be looking to get involved in the initiative, as well. Milligan is currently in preliminary conversations with local districts, according to Angela Hilton-Prillhart, area chair of education at Milligan.
“Milligan appreciates the emphasis our state is placing on close partnerships between educator preparation providers and local districts. These partnerships strengthen our teacher preparation pipeline by creating strong training and clinical experiences for future teachers,” she told the Press Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, ETSU was planning to apply for the new program with details pending.
Cynthia R. Chambers, associate dean of educator preparation and special education professor at ETSU, said the initiative provides an opportunity for educator preparation providers to partner with school systems to meet the teaching needs of their districts.
“This grant challenges us to think about how we can uniquely provide licensure programming as well as strengthen our partnerships with public schools in our region,” she said in an emailed statement.