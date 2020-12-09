The COVID-19 pandemic has created a multitude of challenges in public education, leading to increased stress and anxiety for teachers across Tennessee.
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced the creation of the COVID-19 Emotional Support Line to support teachers during the public health crisis.
The support line provides free and confidential support from mental health professionals to educators experiencing increased stress during the pandemic. The line is available to call at 888-642-7886 every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time.
Lurelle Maxey, a school-based therapist at Johnson City Schools’ Topper Academy, said the hotline could prove to be a helpful mental health resource for teachers in the district and elsewhere.
Maxey said the hotline will offer educators a way to reach out for support without leaving their homes during their busy schedules.
“I think this is a great resource for educators who are struggling during the pandemic,” she said.
“Teachers have really put the needs of their students and families first,” she later added. “Educators have been on the frontline the entire year learning to adapt to new teaching methods and supporting students remotely, all while putting their own mental health needs on the backburner.”
The COVID-19 Emotional Support Line was created in May by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, along with the Mental Health Active Response Team and other partners for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic response.
Officials said they wanted to expand those services to teachers in Tennessee, as well.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about significant challenges, anxiety and stressors for many, including those doing the work of educating our kids,” Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a Tuesday news release. “We are grateful to our partners at TDMHSAS for extending access to this resource to all Tennessee educators, who now can get critical supports from trained mental health professionals in a confidential setting.”
The Department of Education noted the COVID-19 Emotional Support Line does not offer mental health treatment and is not intended to replace suicide prevention or crisis services. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Statewide Crisis Line is available at 855-274-7471 or by texting “TN” to 741-741.
For more information, visit www.tn.gov/behavioral-health/emotional-support.