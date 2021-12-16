Washington County school leaders officially signed a lease-to-own agreement with the state on Thursday to transform the former Boones Creek Elementary School into a satellite campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton.
Education and business officials say the deal will be a boon to local high school vocational education curriculums and fill a need for adult workforce development programs in the region.
“This will help fill an employment pipeline that drives us as a region,” Jerry Boyd, Washington County’s director of schools, said at a signing ceremony held at the school system’s administrative offices in Jones-borough. “It will provide jobs and attract new jobs.”
The Washington County Board of Education voted in the summer to approve the concept of leasing the former elementary school property to the state to allow the Elizabethton TCAT to expand its vocational and workforce development training programs. Boyd said the lease agreement calls for the property to revert back to Wash-ington County Schools if it is no longer used as a TCAT campus.
Dean Blevins, the president of the TCAT in Elizabethton, said the idea of using the former Boones Creek school as a satellite campus first surfaced in March 2019. He said the proposal was given a major boost when byGov. Bill Lee when he included $54 million in the latest state budget to help TCATs across Tennessee reduce a backlog of students waiting to be enrolled in vocational programs.
He said the Boones Creek satellite campus will help the students on the long waiting list at his TCAT.
“In a two-year time frame, we should see some exciting things at this site,” Blevins said, noting that plans call for both renovations and new construction at the Boones Creek property.
Jason Day, the chairman of the county’s Board of Education, said the TCAT campus in Boones Creek represents a “great opportunity for our county,” and he said he was “glad to see” Johnson City Schools agreeing to be a part of the program.
Kathy Hall, the chair of the Johnson City Board of Education, said the new TCAT is a “really big step in helping our students learn the skills they need to enter the workforce.”
Lottie Ryans, the director of the First Tennessee Development District’s workforce and literacy programs, said the Boones Creek TCAT represents a “tremendous opportunity” for local governments to partner with businesses and industries on key workforce development initiatives in Northeast Tennessee.
Education officials have been working to make the Boones Creek TCAT campus a regional dual enrollment center where area high school students would have access to a variety of new programs. The campus would also allow the state to expand the curriculum already offered in Elizabethton.
School officials hope the Boones Creek campus will address a critical backlog in instructional programs for welding, heavy equipment operation and construction.
During a workshop earlier this year, Washington County Board of Edu-cation members heard from officials with the TCAT facility in Elizabethton, who told them the Boones Creek campus would operate on the technical middle college concept.
This would allow students to earn their required high school credits during their freshman and sophomore years. Next, they would attend the technical middle college program in their junior and senior years to obtain a post certification.
TCAT officials say a waiver would be requested to reduce the number of high school credits required of students participating in the technical middle college program.