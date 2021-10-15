FoundersForge is now accepting applications for their next Startup Bootcamp.
This program is tailored to the participating cohort and focuses on the needs of the startups. This is accomplished through customized education, mentorship, and access to
potential customers for future growth of the venture.
Startup Bootcamp has been designed for anyone with an idea, invention, or an existing early-stage startup. The goal is to help anyone launch and grow a startup through a defined process that focuses on strong customer validation to guide the new venture through closed doors and over obstacles.
Startup Bootcamp is a 9-week program designed for anyone with an idea, inventions, or an early-stage Startup that needs additional support. Each cohort is tailored for the attending entrepreneurs and provides education, mentorship, access to potential customers, and preparation for future growth of the business.
“The FoundersForge Bootcamp is the reason we decided to turn our idea into a living,
breathing, project,” explained Katie Houston, Co-Founder of FytFeed, “FoundersForge supplied us with the tools we needed to validate the concept for FytFeed and move into the Prototyping phase. The community support we received through being a part of the cohort and the connections we’ve build continues to motivate us today.”
The Startup Bootcamp program is the continuation of a multi-year investment in programs to cultivate new entrepreneurial efforts. Last year’s cohort assisted 10 new entrepreneurs by helping them meet goals, challenge their assumptions, and prepare to launch their new
ventures. In this next program, many of these new entrepreneurs will be supporting and
encouraging the new class of Startup Bootcamp Attendees.
“Bootcamp programs are very successful when the Entrepreneurs are challenged, supported, and are pushed to consider new concepts within their business,” says David Nelson, Director of FoundersForge, “However, the real challenge comes from other Entrepreneurs challenging and supporting each other and we can’t wait for the next bootcamp to meet the previous class. This will create a unique opportunity to create tremendous value to each Startup.”
While COVID has created many challenges for entrepreneurs it has also accelerated multiple opportunities for innovators. Our region’s future is being cultivated through innovation and Entrepreneurship. Job creation, talent retention, and a new economic opportunity awaits our region as we continue to develop the incredible talent we have at our local universities, existing companies, and through recruitment programs.
The multi-year investment in entrepreneurial programming has been made possible through an economic partnership between FoundersForge, The City of Johnson City, and Sync Space Entrepreneur Center. Through this partnership, the network of support continues to grow, allowing the exchange of resources and information to support founders and growing startup success in our region.
FoundersForge is a local 501(c)3 that believes in the underdog entrepreneurs in the
Appalachian Highlands and helping them on their startup journeys. FoundersForge provides community, high-impact programming, and 1-on-1 coaching to aspiring and growing entrepreneurs.
The organization is led by local entrepreneurs with a belief that building a vibrant startup community will inspire others, create jobs, and build a better tomorrow for our region.
Startup Bootcamp applications close on November 5th. Learn more and apply at: https://myfoundersforge.com/bootcmap