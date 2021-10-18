A Jonesborough man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder following a stabbing Sunday at the Jonesborough Flea Market.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher B. Spears, 40, 502 Sugar Hollow Road. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies responded to the Jonesborough Flea Market, Highway 11E and Telford Road, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a stabbing, according to Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen
“Upon arriving at the Flea Market, deputies located a 23-year-old male victim that had been stabbed in the chest. The victim appeared to be in very serious condition as a result of the stabbing, and was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.
Further investigation revealed witnesses observed an altercation between the victim and Spears, according to the news release. “Witnesses told deputies that Spears and the victim had been involved in multiple verbal arguments during the day, and finally a physical altercation resulted in Spears stabbing the victim in the chest with a knife,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.
Spears was located a short distance away and arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim, who has not been named by the sheriff's office, is still being treated at a local hospital and is said to be in critical condition.