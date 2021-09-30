ELIZABETHTON — St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Elizabethton will hold a celebration of St. Francis (13th century) and animals in a special program on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. The church’s Doe River Ensemble and animals of all kinds will participate on the parish’s West Lawn.
“St. Francis would have loved Carter County and Northeast Tennessee” said Father Tim Holder, priest and pastor of St. Thomas. “The people, the animals, the mountains and rivers, God has blessed us with great beauty and love all around.
Holder said everyone and every kind of critter are welcome. “Bring a lawn chair, quilt, or such, and join us for some fine bluegrass as we worship our Creator in the beautiful setting of the West Lawn of the 1861 church, two rivers flowing by, mountains surrounding, animals and our families blessing and blessed,” said Carol Brodeur, warden of the church. Each animal will be blessed and presented with a St. Francis medal, certificate, and treat.
Drive-by is also welcome. “Just pull up to the curb in front of the church at 815 E. Second Street in Old Town and we’ll bless your animal family,” said Brudeur.
Professor Lee Bidgood of Appalachian studies at East Tennessee State University will lead the music. St. Thomas offers Sunday bluegrass, country, and ballad First Sundays of each month at its service of the Lord’s Supper at 11 a.m. weekly.
“We are also overjoyed to be visiting the Carter County Animal Shelter Monday afternoon to ask God for a good life and family for each animal being cared for by a wonderful, self-giving staff and volunteers,” said Mary Harvey of St. Thomas, a volunteer at the shelter.