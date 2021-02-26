St. John’s Episcopal Church’s tower bell will ring 500 times on Sunday morning to commemorate the 500,000 lives lost so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s important to have times where we can grieve and mourn collectively and recognize those we’ve lost,” said the Rev. Laura Bryant. “Even if we don’t know them by name or personally.”
The church, on North Roan Street in Johnson City, will ring its bell 500 times, once per 1,000 deaths, in honor of the more than 500,000 deaths caused by COVID-19.
“It’s just been such a significant part of everybody’s life this year,” said Bryant. “Being in isolation from each other and mourning those who have died, even if it’s not a family member or a friend who has died.”
Bryant said church members decided to ring their bell after the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, D.C., tolled its bell 500 times on Feb. 22 to commemorate the tragic milestone.
“I just thought since we also have a bell, we could do that for our city of Johnson City and just on behalf of this whole region,” Bryant said.
The bells at St. John’s are typically rung every Sunday morning before the beginning of church services, despite the church not currently meeting in person. According to Bryant, the bells are also rung during other significant commemorations, such as at the end of funerals.
“We feel blessed to have a tower bell,” Bryant said.
The St. John’s Episcopal Church’s bells will begin ringing at 10:30 a.m. Bryant estimates that it will take around half an hour for the bell to reach 500 tolls.