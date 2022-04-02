ELIZABETHTON — It was a great early spring day for some great old cars and the Grand Old Party in downtown Elizabethton on Saturday with the opening of the county’s Republican Party headquarters and the Carter County Car Club’s first 2022 cruise-in.
In addition to a large crowd, the cruise-in also drew a number of first-time cars to the three-block-long display in downtown Elizabethton.
The cruise-in featured a wide variety of cars, from restored and authentic antiques to highly modified roadsters. Most of the cars are street legal, and the owners drive them to and from the cruise-in, some from several states away.
An appreciative audience walked up and down the three blocks, checking out the cars that caught their fancy, but there were likely too many cars to look at each one in detail during the four hours of the cruise-in.
The club’s officers were active in trying to solve one complaint from some merchants last year that cruise-in participants were setting up in front of stores several hours early and taking parking and sidewalk space needed for conducting business. The officers urged everyone to respect the city and not set up until the 5 p.m. start time.
Thomas Franklin, president of the car club, said he thought the cruise-in was going “very well.”
“A lot of people are coming out and getting that old snow off,” he said. Franklin felt inspired by the season and said “new life is coming out.”
When asked if this was the biggest opening day cruise-in, Franklin said, “I can’t remember one being any bigger. It is a good turnout.”
A large crowd also turned out earlier in the day for the grand opening of the Carter County Republican Party Headquarters in the Professional Building at 707 E. Elk Ave.
Longtime Republican Party activist Judy Reed said the new office was in a great location because it was close to the Carter County Courthouse and downtown. It was also a good location because it was right across the street from the Covered Bridge Park.
Taking advantage of that, the grand opening included a picnic and a meet-and-greet with Republican candidates.
The party provided the food, including roasted hot dogs, chips and drinks. The hot dogs were cooked by Jarrod Ellis, who is unopposed in his bid for re-election as register of deeds.
A number of other candidates took advantage of the meet-and-greet to talk with interested voters and ask for their vote. The candidates were mostly running in the Carter County primary, ranging from mayor and sheriff candidates to constable candidates. There were even a few independents in the mix.
In addition to the candidates running in the county races, there were also legislators running in the state House of Representatives and Senate, as well as candidates in the First Judicial District races.
One thing all the candidates seemed to agree on was that the weather was great for a picnic and a meet-and-greet.
The cruise-ins will take place every Saturday from now until the end of October, except on days when the weather is bad or another special event is scheduled for downtown.