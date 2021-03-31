ELIZABETHTON — With the coming of spring, more events are being offered in the two state parks in Carter County. April is always a busy time for the parks, highlighted with the annual spring Naturalist Rally at Roan Mountain State Park. With the need to continue following state park guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, the rally will be shortened to one day this year instead of the normal three days, and there will be no dinners or evening programs. There will be plenty of field trips offered and all trips are free. The rally takes place on Saturday, April 24 and preregistration is required. Registration can be done online at https://www.friendsofroanmtn.org/2021-spring-rally.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is also offering springtime events and the monthly muster, and the Carter Mansion Celebration this month. There are also several guided tours to both the park's satellite historic homes this month, the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
The Sabine Hill tours are being offered on Saturdays on April 3, 10, 17, and 24. All the tours start at 11 a.m. and will be led by Seasonal Interpretive Recreator Laura Ellis. The home was built after the War of 1812 by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor . The house has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in Tennessee.
The tour provides a viewing of the colorful and architecturally detailed interior and also provides information on the Taylor Family, including two brothers who became Tennessee governors and a cousin who became governor of Georgia.
Preregistration is required and can be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
Admission for the guided tour is $9 for adults and $5 for students, aged 7 to 17. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G Street. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Only portable toilets are available at this time.
The Carter Mansion tours will take place on Thursday, April 8, 15, and 22. This is a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house and was constructed between 1775 and 1780, when Tennessee was still on the frontier. It was built by John and his son Landon Carter. Carter County is named for Landon Carter, while Elizabethton is named for his wife, Elizabeth Carter.
The house is located at 1031 Broad Street. Admission for the guided tour is $9 for adults, $5 for students, aged 7 to 17. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Preregistration is required and may be done online at
www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase.
Roan Mountain State Park will be featuring the Roan Mountain GeoVenture on Sunday, April 4 from 2-4 p.m. The group will meet at the Visitor Center porch. Ranger Phil Hylen will lead this expedition to Peg Leg Mine in search of Roan Mountain’s history, as seen in its rocks. Enjoy discovering evidence of iron mining at the turn of the 20th century and learn about the rocks while breaking your very own geode to see what treasures hide inside. Hike distance is approximately half a mile. Admission is $5 and preregistration is required.
Sycamore Shoals will feature a tomahawk throwing workshop on Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing by joining Ranger Jason Davis for a hands-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American frontier as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy. No children under 12 may participate in the workshop. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Bring water, but all other supplies will be provided. Do not bring your own tomahawk. The group will meet inside Fort Watauga. The cost is $5 and preregistration is required.
Saturday, April 10 will be a busy day at both state parks. Sycamore Shoals will feature the Carter Mansion Celebration and the monthly militia muster. Roan Mountain will have the Blue 2 Trail wildflower hike and the Roan Mountain Bird Nerd Club.
The Carter Mansion Celebration and military muster will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will celebrate Tennessee’s oldest frame house and the historically prominent Carter Family. The event features living history reenactors demonstrating aspects of 18th century life on the frontier and local craftsman showcasing traditional skills.
Ranger Phil Hylen will lead the Blue 2 Trail wildflower hike from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Hikers will meet at the Picnic Shelter No. 2 parking lot, across from the cabins area entrance. This early spring wildflower hike will feature an array of beautiful colors, as the forest floor “springs” to life. The hike is free but preregistration is required.
The Roan Mountain Bird Nerd Club will hold an informational meeting from 10-11 a.m. This group will train members on the basics of birding, leading birding hikes, and volunteer experience in working with birds of prey at the owl aviary. Membership and participation is free, but registration is required at this time to ensure that group size guidelines are met.