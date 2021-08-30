The Washington County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to review the school system’s Family Life curriculum.
The meeting will be held before the board’s regularly scheduled meeting at the Central Office, 405 West College Street, Jonesborough.
The purpose of the hearing is to comply with the Family Life curriculum requirements of Tennessee Code Annotated, which are found in Tennessee Code Annotated S49-6-1301-1304.
Family Life curriculum materials will be available for review on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. at the Central Office prior to the hearing.