ELIZABETHTON — A crowd made up of family members and friends as well as city and county associates gathered at the newly built bridge across Gap on Southside Road on Thursday morning to name the bridge for Staff Sgt. John R. Clark.
Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander led the unveiling of the road sign bearing Clark’s name and spoke of Clark’s community leadership. Family members expressed appreciation to the city for the honor and said it was appropriate because Clark had crossed the bridge everyday on his way to and from work. He lived in the Southside community nearly all of his life, except for the time he went away to fight.
Clark was a veteran of World War II. He had the horrific experience of being held a prisoner of war for 113 days, most of the captivity in Stalag 8A and Stalag 4B in Nazi Germany, Clark came home to serve his family and community for decades as an insurance agent, and as a local government official and dedicated volunteer of Gideon International.
The turning point in Clark’s life came on Dec. 21, 1944, when he was one of 500 men of the 422nd Regiment of the 106th Division to surrender after being surrounded on Hill 576, during the opening days of the Battle of the Bulge. Years later, Clark discussed the surrender and said the Germans had overwhelming strength and the 500 men felt they had made the right decision to surrender. There was no way the 500 men could survive against the massive force the Germans had. But looking back on it, Clark said “If we had known what was in our future, we would have stayed and fought to the death.”
Being a prisoner of war is always a terrible ordeal, even more so at the end of a war his captors were losing. There was not enough food for the starving German civilians and the German Army, much less so for those hated enemy soldiers being held captive at the end of the war.
Clark, who was 5 feet, 11 inches tall, said he weighed 198 pounds at the time he was captured. When he was liberated 113 days later, he was down to 127 pounds.
While any morsel of food was precious, Clark was able to sneak two bits of contraband into the prison camp when he was processed in by the German. One was a tiny notepad that the used to write his experiences and his daydreams of what foods he would eat when he was finally freed. The other contraband was a small New Testament that he often turned to for comfort in the most excruciating time of his life. He would remember how comforting that New Testament had been when he chose to become a Gideon.
Clark returned home and served his community in many ways. He became chairman of the Carter County Planning Commission. He also served as a member of the Carter County Tax Equalization Board, and as a member and chairman of the Elizabethton Electric System Board of Directors. He was a member and president of the Elizabethton Lions Club.
He also devoted a lot of his free time to handing out Bibles and New Testaments as a member of the Gideons. He was also an active member of Southside Christian Church and it was the elders and deacons of that church that had made the request to the Elizabethton City Council to name the bridge in honor of Clark.