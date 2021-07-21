Winged Deer Park’s free Lakeside Concert Series features the rambunctious Southern Rebellion at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater on Thursday.
About the band
The popular Tri-Cities group is a country and Southern rock band focused on creating original music that combines the high-energy sound of rock and roll with the sincerity and twang of old-fashioned country music.
The five-member group emerged in 2012 after playing and having a good time in front of less than a dozen people at small gigs. Since that time, they have continued to expand their fan base and refine their sound.
Southern Rebellion has a following worldwide and impressive sales in Europe. They also can be heard on most U.S. radio stations. The band recorded their first EP titled “Southern Man” at The Sound Asylum in Boones Creek.
If you go
The Lakeside Concert Series offers a mix of the area’s top talent. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, a playground and plenty of room for social distance.
The concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheater, 199 Carroll Creek Road.
Nashville’s Good Rockin’ Tonight will round out this year’s series on July 29.
For more information call 423-283-5827.