Morgan Rankin, a second-grade teacher at Johnson City’s South Side Elementary School, has been named the 2021-22 Tennessee Teacher of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Rankin, in her 16th year as a teacher and her seventh year at South Side, was chosen out of nine finalists representing different regions of the state for the award during Tuesday’s Department of Education Excellence in Education celebration.
“It was a huge surprise,” said Rankin. “I really was not expecting it. The eight other finalists are incredibly well-spoken and thoughtful and accomplished teachers, so I really didn’t expect to win and it very much caught me off-guard, but it’s just an incredible honor.”
The native of Canada said she began teaching as a way to combine her love of children and her fascination with developmental psychology.
“I enjoy being with kids and I’m also really fascinated by how they develop and learn and grow, and I just think kids are really cool, so that’s why I started teaching,” said Rankin. “But as I kept teaching, the students are what keep me coming back every day. I love teaching them and interacting with them.”
The competition process begins at the district level.
Each school district can nominate three teachers: Rankin was selected as the Johnson City Schools Elementary-level Teacher of the Year in January.
“The people who watch you teach day-in, day-out, when they select you, you know you’re doing a great job,” said Rankin.
Out of 237 applications, CORE regional selection committees chose 27 regional semifinalists. From those 27 semifinalists, nine were chosen by a state-level selection committee. It was from those nine that Rankin was chosen as the Tennessee Teacher of the Year.
“You read about the other candidates and the other people in other regions,” said Rankin. “There are all of these teachers that are out there doing amazing things for their students, amazing things for their colleagues that represent themselves so well, and to know I am a part of that cohort of teachers and then to be recognized at the national level is just incredible. It’s hard to believe.”
All nine finalists will serve on Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn’s Teacher Advisory Council for the 2021-22 school year.
The council is meant to provide feedback to the Department of Education as a group of expert teachers. Alongside her new position on the Teacher Advisory Council, Rankin is also a founding member of the Blue Ridge Literacy Project, which provides professional development for teachers within the region, and has been involved with the Technology Teacher Leadership Academy with some of her colleagues through Johnson City Schools for the past six years.
Superintendent of Johnson City Schools Steve Barnett said the school district was proud of Rankin’s accomplishments.
“We are so proud of Morgan Rankin for winning the 2021-2022 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award,” Barnett said. “Morgan is a fantastic representative of Johnson City Schools and it is an honor to call her a teacher in our district. She has distinguished herself as a leader among her peers and approaches each day in her classroom as an opportunity to nurture and shape young minds. She has an amazing work ethic and exemplifies what is wonderful about the teaching profession.”
Rankin said support from her colleagues has been crucial to her success as an educator, and their encouragement of each other is part of what has allowed her to become accomplished.
“Teaching is incredibly demanding time-wise and emotionally, and if you don’t share the load it can be really difficult to do the things you know you want to do for your students, and I’ve been really lucky to have teaching colleagues that think that way, she said.”
In addition to her relationships with her teaching colleagues, Rankin said the most rewarding part of being a teacher is the opportunity it gives her to impact the lives of the children she teaches.
“There might be something I say or do that impacts them for the rest of their life, and I think that that is probably the most rewarding part,” said Rankin. “To know that I get to be a part of shaping these little second-graders into the adults they’re going to become.”