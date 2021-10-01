ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is offering a variety of opportunities to visit and stop in for one of more monthly programs. Sabine Hill and Carter Mansion historic house tours, weekly birdwalks with the Elizabethton Bird Club, and Scary Stories at Fort Watauga are just a few option during the month of October.
There will be four bird walks offered this month, Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 23, with each starting at 8 a.m. Meet other birders and naturalists at Sycamore Shoals for a morning of birding during the migratory season.
Several of the events require pre-registration. That may be accomplished online by going to www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals
On Oct. 5, Ranger Jason Davis will present a tomahawk throwing workshop at 9 a.m. Participants will discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing in this hands-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American frontier as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy. No children younger than 12. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Bring your own water, all other supplies will be provided. Don’t bring your own tomahawk unless it is an 18th century reproduction. The group will meet inside Fort Watauga. Pre-registration is required and the cost of the workshop is $5.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, Ranger Cory Franklin will lead a guided interpretive walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the significance to the formation of the state of Tennessee and the nation. The interpretive walk takes place on the 241st anniversary of the Battle of Kings Mountain. Portions of the trial will not be flat or solid for people with mobility challenges, no pets permitted. Pre-registration is required and admission is $5.
Tours of Carter Mansion will take place on Oct. 9 and Oct. 23. Both tours will begin at 11 a.m. Interpreter Slade Nakoff will lead the tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house. Participants will discover secrets of this frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780. The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street.
Tours of Sabine Hill will take place on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30. Both tours begin at 11 a.m. Interpreter Matthew Simerly will lead the tour of the home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The home has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the state of Tennessee. Tour participants will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family, who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.
Accessibility to the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill includes steps and an interior staircase. Sabine Hill has only portable toilets available. Pre-registration is required and admission is $9 for adults and $5 for students 7 to 17. Children under 6 are admitted free.
A genealogy workshop will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Melodie Daniels, Joe Penza, and Leslie Brockley for an informational evening of tips, tricks suggestions, and sites to help in ancestral research. Laptop, tablet or smartphone required. Pre-registration required and admission is $5.
Gardener extraordinaire Ben Hunter will share his experiences and techniques on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. The program will begin in the park gathering room. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required.
Small Works Art Show will be presented from Oct. 17-31. There will be a reception on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m. The show is a display of 8-by-10 or smaller works by members of the Watauga Valley Art League.
Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are welcome to the Fellowship of English Country Dancing on Oct. 19 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The event includes the opportunity to learn dances from different worldwide cultures. There is no cost to attend and the program is open to anyone with or without experience or a partner. The class will meet in the visitor center. It is sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
Strange things happen around Halloween, especially at an old fort by the river. Bu don’t be afraid, Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals isn’t haunted, so they say. Everyone is invited to an evening of family friendly stories, songs and tales that are sure to send a shiver down your spine and tickle your funny bone on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The Sabine Hill Social Society will present Historic Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m. The program will feature music, songs, storytelling, and a cake walk. Special guests include the Appalachian clarinets, a local quartet providing seasonal tunes. Dress in an outfit from any period of time, if desired. This is a free event with light refreshments provided, but does require pre-registration.