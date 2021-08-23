ELIZABETHTON — Two members of the Elizabethton City Council attended Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission to express willingness to work toward a solution of the current controversy involving the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter.
Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander and Councilman Mike Simerly expressed their willingness to work with the County Commission toward a resolution of Animal Shelter problems, including rewriting the joint agreement between the city and county over the operation of the shelter.
“Rewrite the agreement,” Alexander said during the time when private citizens are allowed to address the County Commission. Simerly followed and expressed optimism that the two bodies would succeed in operating a well-run shelter.
There has been controversy over the joint agreement among County Commissioners because the county has been giving $250,000 per year to the shelter, while the city has recently voted to increase its share from $125,000 to $145,000. The Council must still hold a final vote on the increase during its September meeting.
The County Commission was asked to reconsider an even bigger financial matter when the countywide emergency communications project was revisited. The Commission soundly defeated the $3.5 million project during a special called meeting July 26. Wayne Farro of Communications Unlimited and several of his executives and engineers attended Monday night’s meeting to address the commission and discuss the global digital radio project and gain support for the company’s proposal.